Norway defeat Senegal thanks to Haaland's brace

The Norway national team defeated Senegal 3-2 in the second round of Group I of the 2026 World Cup. In the match held at a stadium in the New Jersey area of the New York metropolitan area, Markus Holmgreen Pedersen and Erling Haaland scored for Norway. Ismaïla Sarr scored both goals for Senegal.

The deadlock was broken in the 43rd minute when Markus Holmgreen Pedersen put Norway ahead. At the start of the second half, Erling Haaland extended the lead in the 48th minute. Five minutes later, Ismaïla Sarr scored Senegal's first goal.

In the 58th minute, Haaland found the back of the net again to complete his brace. Senegal fought until the end and narrowed the gap with Sarr's second goal in the 90+3 minute. However, the score remained unchanged for the remaining time.

Statistically, Senegal had more ball possession. The African team's possession was 57%, while Norway's was 43%. Senegal made 464 passes with 90% accuracy. Norway completed 347 passes with 79% accuracy.

Senegal registered 17 shots on goal, while Norway had 12. The teams were equal in terms of shots on target, with six each. Norway held the advantage in corner kicks with a 5-4 score.

Norway committed 13 fouls, while Senegal committed five. No yellow or red cards were shown during the match. Senegal's players were caught offside four times, while Norway had none.

Following this result, Norway takes second place in the group with six points from two games. France also has six points but sits in first place due to goal difference. Senegal and Iraq have yet to earn any points.