Viral Video Compares Turkey and South Korea National Teams

After the Turkey national team's elimination from the tournament following a defeat, a video has gone viral on social media. The clip shows South Korean players training in the bottom half of the screen, while the Turkey national team's preparation process is shown in the top half.

The video compares the training attitudes of the two teams. Turkish fans are harshly criticizing the national team players for their level of preparation and the results on the pitch.

Some bloggers are commenting on the situation with humor, answering the question "Who worked the hardest in the Turkey national team?" with "The barber." This irony stems from criticisms that the players focused more on their appearance than on delivering the expected performance on the field.