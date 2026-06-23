Eldor Shomurodov: We will play against Portugal without pressure and with confidence

Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov participated in a press conference ahead of the crucial match against Portugal in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The experienced striker noted that there is no excessive pressure on the national team, which he believes will allow the "White Wolves" to act more freely and confidently on the pitch.

"Of course, we have no pressure. Therefore, I think it will be easier for us than for Portugal," said Shomurodov.

According to the captain, a very strong and cohesive team has formed within the Uzbekistan national side. Since the players have already made their World Cup debut, the nervousness and uncertainty felt before the first match have significantly decreased.

Despite the result against Colombia not being as expected, the team gained confidence in its capabilities and showed that it is capable of competing worthily at the World Cup level.

"We have formed a great team. Confidence emerged after the first game; we have already made our debut. Now we will take the field tomorrow for a good result," he emphasized.

Shomurodov also stated that Portugal's result in the first round did not affect the plans of the Uzbekistan players. According to him, now is not the time to overthink other teams' points or the tournament table.

"We didn't pay attention to our opponent's first-round result. Perhaps we will discuss this matter after the third round. Right now, the most important thing for us is the next match," said the national team captain.

Speaking about the match against Colombia, Shomurodov admitted that some tactical instructions were not fully executed in the first half. He believes this led to mistakes on the pitch and allowed the opponent to capitalize on opportunities.

The team will now strive not to repeat those shortcomings in the match against Portugal. The "White Wolves" aim to control the ball more, showcase their style, and create dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal.

"I think mistakes occurred in the first half against Colombia because we couldn't fully follow the coach's instructions. Tomorrow, we will strive to avoid such mistakes, show our game, control the ball more, and create chances," said Shomurodov.

Sardor also revealed that the players' mental and physical condition is good. He noted that it is natural to be nervous before a World Cup match, but once the referee's opening whistle blows, all focus shifts to the game.

"Everything is fine. It's natural to be nervous. However, as soon as we step onto the pitch in the first minute, these feelings are forgotten," the striker said.

Shomurodov also touched upon the mutual understanding on the pitch with teammate Abbosbek Fayzullayev. The fact that the two players play together at the club level and spend a lot of time together in training is positively impacting their connection.

"Abbos and I also play together at the club. We are always together in training. Therefore, I can say that we understand each other well," the captain said.

In Shomurodov's opinion, team effort, discipline, and mutual support will be more important in the match against Portugal than the skill of individual players.

"The most important thing is to act as one whole team and strive for a good result," he emphasized.

The match against Portugal will be another big test for the Uzbekistan national team. Although the opponent is full of stars and considered one of the tournament favorites, the "White Wolves" intend to enter the pitch without fear, with confidence, and for a positive result.