Arsenal urged to sign Pedro Neto

·58·Sport
Arsenal urged to sign Pedro Neto

London club Arsenal are being forced to change their plans in the transfer market. After Real Madrid extended Vinícius Júnior’s contract, Mikel Arteta’s side began considering alternative options to strengthen the left wing. According to Metro.co.uk, former Arsenal striker Jérémie Aliadière advised the Gunners to sign Manchester City target Pedro Neto for £70 million. Goal.com reports .

Arsenal had reportedly been prepared to make the Brazilian star the highest-paid player in the Premier League following Leandro Trossard’s departure. However, after that attempt failed, the club withdrew from the race for other expensive signings, including Bradley Barcola. Former player Jérémie Aliadière believes it is crucial for Arsenal to maintain financial balance after their heavy spending in recent seasons.

Financial balance and a sensible approach

Speaking to Football Betting, Aliadière discussed Arsenal’s transfer policy in detail. He said that, after the major spending in recent transfer windows, the club must carefully assess its financial situation. Against the backdrop of Bruno Guimarães’ arrival and other expenses, questions remain over whether spending £150 million on a new winger would be the right decision.

“Yes, we are champions and we have earned a lot of money, but at some point you also have to maintain financial balance,” Jérémie Aliadière stressed. In his view, signing Chelsea player Pedro Neto for £70 million could be a much more financially sensible decision.

Pedro Neto’s qualities and competition for places

Since joining Chelsea from Wolverhampton in August 2024, Pedro Neto has made 103 appearances and scored 19 goals. Pep Guardiola’s side are also interested in him. The former striker pointed out that the Portuguese winger has played in the Premier League for many years and knows the competition well.

It was also noted that Arsenal have already signed Christos Tzolis. The expert stressed that a player bought for £40 million cannot simply be left on the bench, adding that the club must carefully consider every option. Chelsea are not currently planning to sell their player, but with a need to reduce a bloated squad of 41 players, plenty of rumours are likely to circulate until the end of the transfer window.

ArsenalPedro NetoTransferPremier LeagueChelsea
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