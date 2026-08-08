Arsenal Youngster Luyi Kopli Suffers Serious Injury

Arsenal academy graduate Luyi Kopli faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. The 19-year-old midfielder suffered the serious injury during a friendly against Real Betis at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, temporarily losing his chance to break into the first team under head coach Mikel Arteta. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the behind-closed-doors match ended in a 3–1 defeat for the London club. The youngster came on at the start of the second half as a right-back but suffered the setback shortly after entering the pitch and was forced to be substituted. Medical examinations confirmed the severity of the injury.

Emotional Response and Determined Statement

Luyi Kopli addressed fans on social media and made no attempt to hide the difficult emotions he is experiencing. The footballer wrote: “Words cannot describe how I feel right now. Just as my dream of playing in pre-season matches for the club I grew up supporting had come true, finding out that I had ruptured my ACL was devastating.” Despite this, the young talent vowed not to give in to adversity and promised to return to the pitch stronger.

The serious injury comes at a crucial stage in the player’s career. After enjoying a successful loan spell with Crawley Town in the second half of the season, Copley captained Arsenal U-21. He had also impressed the coaching staff as a right-back in the previous friendly against Girona.

Future Plans and Recovery Process

The club’s management had been considering sending the player out on loan again to gain experience, but those plans have been put on hold because of the situation. Kopli now faces complex surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process, meaning he is set to miss a large part of the upcoming season.

Arsenal’s medical staff will take all necessary measures to fully restore the young player’s physical condition and help him regain his previous form. The setback is a major test for the London club and the Hale End academy graduate, slowing his progress during the early stages of his senior career.