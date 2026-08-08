New goalkeeper at Manchester City: Geronimo Rulli heading to England

English Premier League champions “Manchester City” are close to strengthening their squad with an experienced goalkeeper. Marseille’s Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli will undergo a medical in Manchester on Monday.

Renowned transfer insider and English football expert Fabrizio Romano announced this on his social media pages.

Contract details and a promising deal

According to reports, once he successfully passes his medical, the 32-year-old Argentine goalkeeper will be officially announced as a Manchester City player.

Contract length: 2 years (until 2028);

Additional clause: The option to extend the contract by another year by mutual agreement between the parties (a 2+1 format).

Geronimo Rulli is being considered a worthy competitor and backup for City goalkeeper Ederson.

European trophy winner with extensive experience

Geronimo Rulli is regarded as one of the goalkeepers with extensive experience in Europe’s top leagues. Throughout his career, he has represented several major and renowned clubs:

Real Sociedad and Villarreal (Spain) — he won the Europa League with Villarreal;

Montpellier and Marseille (France);

Ajax (the Netherlands).

Rulli has also won the World Cup and Copa América with the Argentina national team.

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