New goalkeeper at Manchester City: Geronimo Rulli heading to England

·72·Sport
New goalkeeper at Manchester City: Geronimo Rulli heading to England

English Premier League champions “Manchester City” are close to strengthening their squad with an experienced goalkeeper. Marseille’s Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli will undergo a medical in Manchester on Monday.

Renowned transfer insider and English football expert Fabrizio Romano announced this on his social media pages.

Contract details and a promising deal

According to reports, once he successfully passes his medical, the 32-year-old Argentine goalkeeper will be officially announced as a Manchester City player.

  • Contract length: 2 years (until 2028);

  • Additional clause: The option to extend the contract by another year by mutual agreement between the parties (a 2+1 format).

Geronimo Rulli is being considered a worthy competitor and backup for City goalkeeper Ederson.

European trophy winner with extensive experience

Geronimo Rulli is regarded as one of the goalkeepers with extensive experience in Europe’s top leagues. Throughout his career, he has represented several major and renowned clubs:

  • Real Sociedad and Villarreal (Spain) — he won the Europa League with Villarreal;

  • Montpellier and Marseille (France);

  • Ajax (the Netherlands).

Rulli has also won the World Cup and Copa América with the Argentina national team.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.

Manchester CityGeronimo RulliFabrizio RomanoMarseilleArgentina
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)