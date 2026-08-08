Controversy surrounding the star of the «Yeraltı» series: 17-year-old actress’s father files a complaint

·1.7K·Culture
Controversy surrounding the star of the «Yeraltı» series: 17-year-old actress’s father files a complaint

According to the information cited in the report, the father, Ünal Çiftchi, stated that his daughter, Ülkü Hilal Çiftchi, works with OnTalent Menajerlik. He also said that after looking through the WhatsApp messages on his daughter’s mobile phone, he discovered that she was in a relationship with her co-star from the series, Hakan Çelebi, who is 10 years older than her.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation, Çiftchi claimed that although he was still married to his wife, the child’s mother had been indifferent to the matter.

«Used without my consent»

Ünal Çiftchi also filed a complaint regarding his underage daughter’s professional activities. He claimed that his consent, as her legal guardian, had not been obtained during his daughter’s acting career.

For this reason, the father initiated legal proceedings against the head of the management company, Gözde Yılmaz, and actor Hakan Çelebi.

Portraits of a girl and two men placed side by side.

Written statement from the management company

After these allegations quickly became a subject of discussion in the Turkish press and show business, the management company also issued a response.

In its written statement, the company said that all of Ülkü Hilal Çiftchi’s projects to date, as well as matters related to her acting career, had been carried out with the knowledge and official consent of her legal representative. In doing so, the company rejected the father’s allegations.

The statement emphasized that it was inappropriate for certain claims concerning the 17-year-old actress’s private life and family matters to be discussed in the media.

The company also noted that Ülkü Hilal Çiftchi’s private life, personal rights, and the «best interests of the child» must take precedence over any dispute.

The statement also called on media outlets and social media users to approach the matter with caution. They were asked not to spread allegations that could affect the actress’s present and future, and to delete materials that had already been published.

The company further reiterated that all of Ülkü Hilal Çiftchi’s acting activities to date had been carried out in accordance with current legislation, with the knowledge and consent of her legal representative.

At the end of the statement, the company said it reserved its legal rights regarding the inaccurate allegations made against it. At the same time, it stated that it would continue to regard protecting Ülkü Hilal Çiftchi’s rights and professional future as a top priority.

Controversy surrounding the star of the «Yeraltı» series: 17-year-old actress’s father files a complaintÜlkü Hilal ÇiftchiHakan ÇelebiÜnal ÇiftchiGözde YılmazOnTalent Menajerlik
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