Samsung ISOCELL HPC: 200-MP Sensor for Capturing Images Without Frame Skipping

South Korean company Samsung has officially unveiled its new 200-megapixel ISOCELL HPC sensor designed for flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, this advanced device is the company’s first model based on its DeepPix architecture. It is expected to significantly improve HDR quality, digital zoom, low-light photography and video recording on mobile devices. Ixbt.com reports that the news.

The new sensor has a 1/1.3-inch optical format, with each pixel measuring 0.6 mkm. The maximum resolution of images captured with ISOCELL HPC is 16,384 × 12,288 pixels. The sensor’s key innovation is the DeepPix architecture with Front Deep Trench Isolation technology, which significantly increases the amount of charge each pixel can collect.

Technical Capabilities and Benefits of the New Architecture

According to the manufacturer, Full Well Capacity has increased by 60 percent compared with previous-generation sensors. This technology makes it possible to preserve details in bright and dark areas simultaneously, reduce noise and expand dynamic range. The improvement is especially noticeable in high-contrast scenes, such as shooting against the sun, bright skies and nighttime streetlights.

Samsung has also introduced a single-frame 16-bit HDR mode in this type of sensor for the first time. The sensor can provide an expanded dynamic range using a single image, without combining multiple frames with different exposures. According to the company, the amount of color data in this mode is four times higher than in conventional HDR solutions.

Digital Zoom and Professional Image Processing

ISOCELL HPC supports 1x, 1.5x, 2x, 3x and 4x zoom modes directly at the sensor level.

Tetra2pixel pixel-binning technology and Super QPD phase-detection autofocus have also been implemented.

Smart-ISO Pro HDR technology ensures high-quality images.

For professional processing, the sensor can output images in 10-, 12-, 14- and 16-bit RAW formats.

Its video capabilities are also on a flagship level. ISOCELL HPC supports 8K recording at 30 frames per second and 4K recording at up to 180 frames per second. At Full HD resolution, it can record ultra-slow-motion video at 360 frames per second, although autofocus is disabled in this mode.

Samsung has not yet officially announced which smartphone will be the first to receive the new ISOCELL HPC sensor. Experts speculate that it could debut in September in one of China’s flagship smartphones, specifically the Oppo Find X10 or Vivo X500. It is also possible that the sensor could eventually be installed in Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship.