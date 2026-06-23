Neymar Returns to National Team: Brazil Star Expected to Play Against Scotland

Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer Neymar has returned to the squad after a long hiatus. The global football community is currently engaged in heated debates regarding his physical condition and how much he can help the national team. The Brazilian star is expected to participate in the decisive group stage match against Scotland. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to Goal.com, Neymar has fully recovered from his injury and returned to training after missing the first two matches in North America. Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to include him in the squad for the crucial encounter in Miami, with the experienced forward likely to start on the bench. This match is vital for Brazil to maintain their lead in Group C.

A Return Amid Political Tension and Criticism

Neymar's return has caused a stir not only in sporting circles but also in the political arena. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recently joked about Neymar's physical condition at an event in Belo Horizonte, calling him a "remote-working footballer." Such criticisms may also be linked to the player's close ties with former president Jair Bolsonaro.

However, regardless of political views, many Brazilian fans are relying on Neymar's experience in the match against Scotland. Midfielder Lucas Paqueta also noted that Neymar's return has had a positive impact on the team's atmosphere. According to him, Neymar has created a huge history in this jersey, and his presence is a great source of motivation for the young players.

Statistics and Doubts

Nevertheless, experts are expressing doubts about Neymar's current sporting form. Based on the facts, Neymar has had very little professional playing time since the match against Uruguay on October 18, 2023. In the recent period, he has appeared in only 45 matches, scoring just 17 goals.

These statistics spark opinions that his call-up to the national team is more of a reward for past services. However, players of Neymar's caliber have the ability to decide the fate of a game in a single moment. Neymar's appearance could provide a psychological advantage for the Brazil national team to secure a confident victory over Scotland and clinch first place in the group.

Currently, all eyes are on Miami. Whether Neymar can become a true hero in his fourth World Cup or remain simply an honorary player with low physical fitness will be revealed in the upcoming match.