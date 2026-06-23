Lionel Messi Hero Again: Argentina Defeat Austria

The Argentina national team secured a crucial victory against Austria in a Group J match. In the encounter held at the stadium in Dallas, Lionel Messi scored a brace, ensuring his team's 2-0 success. This victory further strengthens the reigning world champions' position in the tournament. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

After the match, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni specifically praised not only his captain's goals but also his dedication on the pitch. According to TyC Sports, the coach emphasized that Messi's off-the-ball movements and contribution to the team game were even more important than the goals.

Captain's dedication and team spirit

Lionel Scaloni highly valued Messi's activity in winning the ball back before the first goal was scored. "When Leo gets moving, the whole team gets moving. His hard work and passion on the field serve as an example for the other players. Even when the team was in a difficult situation, he fought and created the foundation for victory," the coach said.

The Austria national team, led by Ralf Rangnick, tried to resist the Argentines with their aggressive and physically demanding style. However, the "Albiceleste" representatives withstood the opponent's pressure and were able to showcase their skills. Scaloni noted in his interview that such matches shape the team's character.

Challenges on the road to defending the title

Although victory was achieved, the Argentina manager did not hide that there is still much work to be done. Comparing the match against Austria to the clash with Algeria, he said that errors against high-level opponents must be corrected. It was noted that the winning mood makes it easier to eliminate shortcomings.

Additionally, Lionel Scaloni warned that defending the world championship would not be easy. In his opinion, there are many contenders for victory in the tournament, and every match is played under intense pressure. "People are enjoying our team's play, but a difficult road lies ahead of us. We will continue to fight," the specialist concluded.