Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi continues to amaze the football world by recording another historic achievement. In the Group J match against Austria held in Texas, Messi scored a brace, securing a 2-0 victory for his team. This success is significant not only for the win but also for setting a new record in the history of the World Cups. This was reported by Goal.com news states.

With the goals in this match, Lionel Messi increased his total World Cup goal tally to 18. In doing so, he broke the record of 16 goals held by the legendary German striker Miroslav Klose. According to Goal.com, Messi's achievement thrilled the members of the Argentina national team, who showed great respect to their captain after the game.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister highlighted not only Messi's skill on the pitch but also his influence in the dressing room. "He is the best player in the world. We are all ready to give everything for Leo. We have won many tournaments together, and his happiness is very important to us. He continues to motivate us," Mac Allister noted in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

Amazement and pride within the team

Leandro Paredes, who has been playing alongside Messi for many years, did not hide his amazement at how new facets of the captain's game are revealed every time. According to him, although Messi has already achieved everything, he always finds new ways to stun his teammates whenever he steps onto the pitch.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez admitted that he could not hold back his tears after the game, overwhelmed by emotion from Messi's performance. Acknowledging that it was difficult to fight against Austria's physically strong defenders, the defender stated that knowing the greatest player of all time is in the attacking line gives the team extra confidence.

"I am infinitely proud that he is with us every day and that he is Argentine. Words fail to describe him; we should just enjoy his game," says Lisandro Martinez. This victory not only strengthens the Argentina national team's position in the group but also further solidifies Messi's place in the history of world football.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, this record was an expected event. The fact that Lionel Messi is still performing at a high level at 37 indicates that he will be one of the main stars of the 2026 World Cup. Currently, the Argentina national team continues to reach new heights under Messi's leadership.