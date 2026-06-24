How did WhoScored rate Portugal and Uzbekistan players?

The match between the Portugal and Uzbekistan national teams in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage has concluded. The Europeans secured a dominant 5-0 victory.

The international statistics portal WhoScored rated the performances of the players who took part in the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice in the match, received the highest rating. The Portugal captain was awarded 9 points.

Following Ronaldo, Nuno Mendes scored 8.8 points and Bruno Fernandes 8.7 points. Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo's performances were rated at 7.9 points.

For the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov and Abdukodir Khusanov received the highest marks — 6.5 points. Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Behruz Karimov were given 6.3 points.

The lowest ratings in our national team were given to Abduvohid Nematov, Otabek Shukurov, and Odil Hamrobekov. In the WhoScored list, Nematov received 4.4, Shukurov 5.4, and Hamrobekov 5.5 points.

Full player ratings:

Portugal:

Costa — 7.5

Mendes — 8.8

Vieira — 7.1

Dias — 7.9

Cancelo — 7.9

Vitinha — 7.1

Neves — 7.0

Felix — 7.4

Fernandes — 8.7

Neto — 6.7

Ronaldo — 9.0

Uzbekistan:

Nematov — 4.4

Nasrullaev — 6.0

Khusanov — 6.5

Abdullaev — 5.8

Ashurmatov — 5.8

Shukurov — 5.4

Hamrobekov — 5.5

Karimov — 6.3

Ganiyev — 6.1

Fayzullaev — 6.3

Shomurodov — 6.5

Thus, Cristiano Ronaldo, the author of the brace, achieved the highest rating as the best player of the match.