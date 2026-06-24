England Draw with Ghana: Thomas Tuchel's Men Fail to Score in Boston

In the group stage of the World Cup, England faced Ghana and settled for an unexpected 0-0 draw. After a confident victory over Croatia in the first round, fans expected a more convincing performance from the "Three Lions," but the team managed by Thomas Tuchel encountered significant problems in the attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com news provides.

In the first half of the match, despite England having possession and territorial advantage, they struggled to break through Ghana's defense. Midfielder Declan Rice failed to convert a free kick, and captain Harry Kane was blocked by opposing defenders. According to Goal.com, the English failed to record a single shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

The pace of the game changed slightly in the second half. Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane forced Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare into action, but these attempts posed no serious threat. Although Thomas Tuchel introduced players like Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers from the bench to strengthen the game, they were unable to break the deadlock.

Last-minute pressure and misfortune

In the final five minutes of the game, England created genuine goal-scoring opportunities. The goalkeeper saved a shot from Bukayo Saka, while Nico O'Reilly's header hit the crossbar. Harry Kane, who was the first to reach the rebound, failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity, sending the ball over the bar.

As a result of this draw, England missed the chance to secure first place in Group L ahead of schedule. Leading players Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon are being criticized by experts for failing to deliver the expected performance. In particular, Harry Kane's wastefulness in front of goal negatively impacted the team's overall attacking efficiency.

Ghana managed to snatch a point from a strong opponent thanks to disciplined defending. While the English defenders played reliably against Semenyo and kept a clean sheet, the sluggishness in attack has slightly complicated the team's position in the group. Now, Thomas Tuchel's men will have to give their all in the final round to secure their place in the next stage.