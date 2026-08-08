Investigation: Infantino secured a large payout for his former girlfriend from UEFA funds!

·80·Sport
Investigation: Infantino secured a large payout for his former girlfriend from UEFA funds!

It has been revealed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino was at the center of a major financial and disciplinary scandal during his years at UEFA. This was reported by the respected British newspaper The Telegraph in an investigative report.

According to the report, while working at UEFA, Infantino ensured that his former girlfriend received a substantial settlement funded by the organization and that her expensive educational costs were covered.

Rapid career rise and Michel Platini’s disapproval

According to the source, the woman initially worked in UEFA’s ordinary administrative structure. After beginning a romantic relationship with Infantino, she experienced a sharp rise in her career:

  • Position and salary: The woman was appointed to a management position, and her annual salary was increased by 30% to 160,000 Swiss francs .

  • Platini’s intervention: Michel Platini, UEFA’s president at the time, was strongly dissatisfied with the inappropriate relationship within the organization and the situation.

As a result, a decision was made to end the employee’s work at UEFA and pay her a substantial settlement in order to prevent a conflict of interest.

Settlement and a £45,000 MBA program

Former colleagues of FIFA’s current president told the source that the compensation paid to the woman amounted to at least a «six-figure» sum (hundreds of thousands of francs or euros).

In addition, UEFA also covered the cost of the employee’s studies in a prestigious MBA program costing £45,000 per year .

UEFA confirmed the allegations: «Rules were tightened»

UEFA’s leadership officially confirmed that these financial payments had been made and said it was aware of reports about the organization employee’s close relationship with Gianni Infantino.

Federation representatives said that following the incident, internal corporate rules were further strengthened.

For context:

Gianni Infantino worked at UEFA from August 2000 until 2016. From 2009 to 2016, he served as the organization’s general secretary. In February 2016, he was elected FIFA president.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.

Gianni InfantinoFIFAUEFAMichel PlatiniThe Telegraph
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)