Investigation: Infantino secured a large payout for his former girlfriend from UEFA funds!

It has been revealed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino was at the center of a major financial and disciplinary scandal during his years at UEFA. This was reported by the respected British newspaper The Telegraph in an investigative report.

According to the report, while working at UEFA, Infantino ensured that his former girlfriend received a substantial settlement funded by the organization and that her expensive educational costs were covered.

Rapid career rise and Michel Platini’s disapproval

According to the source, the woman initially worked in UEFA’s ordinary administrative structure. After beginning a romantic relationship with Infantino, she experienced a sharp rise in her career:

Position and salary: The woman was appointed to a management position, and her annual salary was increased by 30% to 160,000 Swiss francs .

Platini’s intervention: Michel Platini, UEFA’s president at the time, was strongly dissatisfied with the inappropriate relationship within the organization and the situation.

As a result, a decision was made to end the employee’s work at UEFA and pay her a substantial settlement in order to prevent a conflict of interest.

Settlement and a £45,000 MBA program

Former colleagues of FIFA’s current president told the source that the compensation paid to the woman amounted to at least a «six-figure» sum (hundreds of thousands of francs or euros).

In addition, UEFA also covered the cost of the employee’s studies in a prestigious MBA program costing £45,000 per year .

UEFA confirmed the allegations: «Rules were tightened»

UEFA’s leadership officially confirmed that these financial payments had been made and said it was aware of reports about the organization employee’s close relationship with Gianni Infantino.

Federation representatives said that following the incident, internal corporate rules were further strengthened.

For context:

Gianni Infantino worked at UEFA from August 2000 until 2016. From 2009 to 2016, he served as the organization’s general secretary. In February 2016, he was elected FIFA president.

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