Serious Allegations Against Infantino: FIFA Issues Official Statement

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Serious Allegations Against Infantino: FIFA Issues Official Statement

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has issued an official statement regarding allegations that compensation was paid to a former employee of UEFA during the period when the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino, worked there. According to sources, FIFA’s leadership called the reports circulating in the media untrue.

Earlier, Britain’s The Telegraph reported in an investigation that, while Infantino was UEFA general secretary, he arranged a large compensation payment for his former lover and covered the cost of her expensive education.

FIFA’s official statement: “There were no complaints”

The world football governing body strongly denied the allegations and emphasized that all procedures had been conducted lawfully:

“FIFA President Gianni Infantino categorically rejects these allegations; they are untrue. Any suggestion that statutes or regulations were breached is simply defamatory.

No UEFA or FIFA employee has ever filed a complaint about Infantino’s conduct. This is because no negative incident involving him ever occurred.

All personnel decisions, including dismissals and the payment of severance packages, were approved by the authorized executives in strict compliance with the applicable rules,” the FIFA statement said.

What lies at the heart of the controversy?

It should be recalled that The Telegraph reported in its investigation that the salary of a former UEFA employee was increased by 30% because of her romantic relationship with Infantino, and that UEFA later paid her a six-figure compensation package and £45,000 for an MBA program following a conflict of interest.

Following FIFA’s denial, the football community is closely watching how the story will develop.

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