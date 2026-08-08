A $20,000 university admission promise exposed in Tashkent (video)

An operation was conducted against an individual who promised to arrange a person’s admission to a university in Tashkent. According to law enforcement authorities, he demanded $20,000 to arrange admission to Tashkent State University of Economics through his “connections in high positions.”

The deal did not reach completion: the suspect was detained while receiving part of the money.

He claimed he could arrange admission “through connections”

Authorities have put an end to a possible illegal scheme in the higher education sector through a joint operation by the State Security Service and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes.

According to reports, a previously convicted Tashkent resident, born in 1988, promised to arrange the admission of a person born in 2001 to Tashkent State University of Economics.

He said he had acquaintances working in senior positions and demanded 20,000 US dollars as a service fee.

First, $13,000 was to be paid

According to the agreement between the parties, part of the money was to be paid in advance.

During the operation, the suspect was detained while receiving $13,000 as an advance payment.

The money was formally recorded as material evidence.

Thus, law enforcement authorities intervened before the remaining amount under the $20,000 agreement could be paid.

What risks does “arranging” university admission with money entail?

In such cases, people often agree to pay large sums of money after believing promises such as “I have connections,” “I will resolve the issue,” or “I will definitely get you admitted.”

However, admission to higher education institutions is carried out in accordance with established procedures and requirements. Paying individuals who promise to arrange admission through unofficial channels can result not only in the loss of money, but also in serious legal problems.

Cases in which a large sum is demanded and the claim “I have connections at the top” is put forward are especially serious warning signs that call for caution.

The $20,000 promise stopped at $13,000

In this case, the total amount demanded by the suspect was $20,000, but thanks to the operation, he was caught while receiving the $13,000 advance payment.

A legal assessment of the case will now be made based on the results of the investigation and procedural actions.

This incident once again shows that any offer promising to guarantee university admission through “connections” or money may conceal serious risks.

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