Otajonov gets a title fight against Tajikistan representative

Taking place in Tashkent on September 5, OCTAGON 91 has been bolstered by another high-stakes fight. The league has announced the event’s co-main event, in which Uzbekistan’s Suhrobbek Otajonov will enter the octagon for the championship belt.

His opponent will be Tajikistan’s Amirxon Atoxonov. This means the clash at Humo Arena is not an ordinary ranking bout—the winner will claim the OCTAGON belt.

Otajonov earns a title opportunity

According to the league’s announcement, Suhrobbek Otajonov has the chance to strengthen his position near the top of the division rankings with a title fight.

OCTAGON’s official profile lists the 29-year-old Uzbek fighter’s professional record as 8 wins and 2 losses Three of his victories have come by submission, two by knockout or technical knockout, and three by judges’ decision. The league’s website currently ranks Otajonov second in the 61.2 kg division.

These statistics show that Otajonov is not limited to one style: he can finish fights both on the feet and on the ground.

Atoxonov is no easy opponent either

Amirxon Atoxonov is one of the most experienced Tajik fighters in OCTAGON.

The 28-year-old’s official record stands at 6 wins, 3 losses and 2 drawsFive of his victories have come by judges’ decision. This suggests that Atoxonov can maintain a high pace over the full distance and prefers to fight tactically.

That is why one of Otajonov’s main tasks will be to prevent his opponent from imposing his own pace.

A belt has been added to the Uzbekistan–Tajikistan rivalry

What adds extra intrigue to the fight is the title clash between representatives of two neighboring countries.

Central Asian MMA bouts between Uzbek and Tajik fighters usually attract significant interest. This time, however, the stakes are even higher: a potential five-round battle will determine a new champion.

Victory could become one of the biggest achievements of Otajonov’s career. Atoxonov, meanwhile, aims to defeat the hometown fighter in Tashkent and take the belt back to Tajikistan.

OCTAGON 91 to take place at Humo Arena

The OCTAGON league has confirmed that the 91st event will be held at Humo Arena in Tashkent on September 5 The event card will also feature other matchups involving fighters from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The Otajonov–Atoxonov clash has been designated as the evening’s co-main event.

Now there is just one major question: Can Suhrobbek Otajonov, who will enter the octagon for the belt in front of his home fans, win the championship in Tashkent?

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