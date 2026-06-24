'Uzbekistan was weak' — Famous Portuguese agent...

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'Uzbekistan was weak' — Famous Portuguese agent...

The match held in Houston, which ended in a convincing victory for the Portugal national team over Uzbekistan 5-0 is being actively discussed by foreign experts. Renowned Portuguese football agent Paulu Barboza Metaratings.ru shared his thoughts on the match and evaluated our representatives' performance in an interview with the website.

Ronaldo brace and second place in Group K

Thanks to this important victory, the Portuguese increased their points to 4 and currently hold second place in the Group K standings ahead of the final round.

In the match, team captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, while Rafael Leão and Nuno Mendes each scored one goal. Unfortunately, our representative Abduvohid Ne’matov scored an own goal in one of the situations.

'Uzbekistan played weaker than in the previous match'

According to Paulu Barboza, although Portugal performed better this time, it was largely made possible by the weak performance of the Uzbekistan national team:

'Today we played slightly better than in the game against Congo, but Uzbekistan was weak. They played weaker than in the previous match. Regardless, it was good that we won. Ronaldo scored two goals, which is very positive for the striker. We have various options in the attacking line.'

It won't be this easy in the match against Colombia

Despite the big victory, the Portuguese expert advised against overconfidence and rushing to draw major conclusions, as a much more serious opponent awaits them:

'This victory puts us in first place ahead of the clash with Colombia, but I wouldn't rush to draw big conclusions. It won't be this easy in the game against Colombia, because that is a completely different level.'

In conclusion, although the opponents won, they clearly noticed the weak points in our game. We hope our national team will draw the right conclusions from these critical remarks and show completely different football in the upcoming decisive match against DR Congo.

PortugalUzbekistanCristiano RonaldoHoustonColombia
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