Real Madrid have always been known for pursuing world-class stars, but former club striker Michael Owen believes it would be practically impossible for Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland to play on the same team. In an interview with GOAL, the former footballer stressed that the Spanish giants may still be forced to choose between the two super-strikers in the future. This highlights the unique limitations of the ambitious projects that are constantly discussed in the transfer market. Goal.com reports .

French forward Kylian Mbappé joined the Madrid side as a free agent in the summer of 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Through his signing, the club aimed to win prestigious trophies such as the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or. Mbappé has so far made 103 appearances for the club and scored 86 goals, but he has yet to win a major team trophy.

Steps to strengthen the squad

Real’s leadership is working to further strengthen the team’s attack and resolve its existing problems. In particular, Vinícius Júnior’s new contract with the club was important news for the fans. The signing of promising young player Yan Diomandé from the transfer market for €140 million, along with other changes, points to the Madrid club’s ambitious plans for the future.

At the same time, speculation about the future of Erling Haaland, who represents Premier League side Manchester City, has not stopped. Although the Norwegian striker has signed a long-term 10-year contract with the Manchester club that runs until 2034, comments made by his father have not ruled out a possible move to La Liga. Haaland has scored 162 goals during his career with the English club.

Speaking to GOAL in partnership with Skinradar.gg, Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen discussed Real Madrid’s interest in Erling Haaland. According to him, with Kylian Mbappé already in the squad, he does not believe the club’s leadership would spend so much money again to bring in another expensive star. Given that Mbappé is currently playing centrally and Vini Jr occupies the left wing, finding room for another Galáctico would be difficult.