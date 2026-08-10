Roma Working on Gabriel Martinelli Transfer

·37·Sport
Roma Working on Gabriel Martinelli Transfer

Italian club Roma are interested in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli as they look to strengthen their attack in the final days of the summer transfer window. According to GOAL.com, the Giallorossi are actively searching for a new winger to meet head coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical demands. Goal.com reports it.

Experienced coach Gasperini wants to bring in a right-footed forward who suits his playing style for the coming season and can operate at high intensity, particularly on the left wing. During the transfer window, the Giallorossi were linked with several notable names, including Mason Greenwood, Antonio Nusa and Alejandro Garnacho. However, after negotiations failed to produce the expected results, the club’s leadership turned its attention to other alternatives.

Martinelli’s Uncertain Future at Arsenal

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico is considering Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli as the main alternative. The 25-year-old’s future at the London club remains uncertain. His contract with the Gunners is nearing its end, and the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on a new deal, increasing the possibility of a move.

The arrival of Christos Tzolis has also reduced Martinelli’s chances of breaking into the first team under Mikel Arteta. As a result, the player could become a secondary option for Arsenal. D’Amico is studying the possibility of taking advantage of the situation to sign him.

Financial Obstacles and Alternative Options

Several significant financial obstacles could prevent the transfer from going through. According to media reports, Arsenal have no intention of letting the player leave cheaply. The English club could demand between €40 million and €45 million for the Brazilian winger. In addition, the player’s salary could prove too costly for Roma’s financial resources.

For this reason, the Romans are also working on other options. Porto star Rodrigo Mora is being considered the main alternative. The Italian club are reportedly ready to sign the young Portuguese talent outright as a cheaper and promising option.

RomaGabriel MartinelliArsenalGian Piero GasperiniTransfers
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