Paxtakor’s Super Transfer: Iran National Team Defender Arrives in Tashkent

·102·Sport
Paxtakor’s Super Transfer: Iran National Team Defender Arrives in Tashkent

Tashkent-based Paxtakor have completed another major and high-profile signing during the transfer window. Experienced Iran national team defender Morteza Pouraliganji has officially joined the Lions.

The capital club’s press service officially announced the news.

Contract details and an accomplished career

The 34-year-old experienced centre-back joins Paxtakor from Persepolis as a free agent The player and the club have signed a contract running until the end of the year.

During his career, Pouraliganji has played for several prominent clubs in Asia and Europe:

  • Iran: Naft, Persepolis

  • Qatar: Al Sadd, Al-Arabi

  • China: Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, Shenzhen

  • Belgium: Eupen

Overall, he has made nearly 300 official appearances at club level, gaining extensive experience.

National team success and World Cup experience

Morteza Pouraliganji has also been an important figure for the Iran national team. He has made 54 appearances for his country and scored three goals.

Most notably, the experienced defender 2018 (Russia) and 2022 (Qatar) played the full match as a starter for Iran at the final tournaments of the FIFA World Cups.

We believe Pouraliganji’s extensive experience and reliable performances will provide our team with significant support. Welcome to Paxtakor, Morteza!, the club’s statement said.

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PaxtakorMorteza PouraliganjiIranPersepolisTashkent
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