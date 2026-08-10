China’s Off-Grid Security Camera Market Surpasses Half of Total Market

·36·Technology
China’s Off-Grid Security Camera Market Surpasses Half of Total Market

China’s consumer video surveillance camera market has reached a historic turning point for the first time. According to data presented by Runto Technology for the first half of 2026, sales of surveillance devices that do not require Wi-Fi networks or a constant power supply accounted for more than half of the country’s total market. This figure indicates a sharp rise in demand for standalone devices in the technology sector. As Ixbt.com reports .

Although total camera sales in the country fell by 8.9%, the segment of outdoor 4G devices continued to grow. On traditional e-commerce platforms, these cameras reached a 50.1% share, exceeding half of the market for the first time. By comparison, the figure was just 35.7% during the same period last year.

The main advantage of these cameras is their complete independence from home internet and wired networks. Powered by a built-in SIM card, such devices can be installed without difficulty in remote areas without cable connections, including country houses, construction sites, gardens, areas around swimming pools and shops outside cities.

Independent Power Sources and Easy Installation

The emergence of versions equipped with solar panels has also contributed to the devices’ growing popularity. Solar-powered cameras do not require a permanent connection to the power grid. According to manufacturers’ estimates, mounting such a camera on a pole takes only slightly more than ten minutes, eliminating the hassle of installing extra cables.

The market’s rapid development can be attributed to local brands’ active investment in this segment. In particular, ixbt.com reports that Xiaomi unveiled its first outdoor 4G camera in March, while Hikvision has further expanded its range of similar devices.

Artificial Intelligence and New Capabilities

Today, manufacturers are competing fiercely not only on image quality but also on device functionality. Mid-range cameras are being equipped with AI-powered person-recognition systems, improved night vision modes and multi-camera panoramic imaging capabilities.

Experts believe that these technological solutions offer consumers an entirely new level of convenience in ensuring security. Strong demand for surveillance cameras that can operate continuously even in locations without network access or electricity is expected to help popularize this trend in other countries’ markets in the near future.

Video Surveillance4G CameraXiaomiHikvisionTechnology
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