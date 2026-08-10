Prominent Promoter Criticizes Controversy Surrounding Mariusz Wach

·37·Sport
Prominent Promoter Criticizes Controversy Surrounding Mariusz Wach

Polish veteran boxer Mariusz Wach (39-14, 20 KOs), who is over 40, entered the octagon against six opponents at the same time in an unusual show held under MMA rules. The event and the boxer's participation in a series of dangerous fights have sparked strong opposition and heated debate in the global boxing community.

Videos circulating online clearly show Mariusz Wach taking extremely heavy blows during the 1-on-6 MMA bout and putting his health at serious risk.

The Fury fight and a return to the octagon three weeks later

The most worrying aspect of the situation is that just three weeks before this unusual show, Mariusz Wach had fought a grueling seven-round bout against former world champion Tyson Fury. When the situation became more difficult, the boxer himself refused to continue the fight.

After such a demanding fight, stepping into the octagon against six people at once just 21 days later, without having fully recovered, further intensified criticism from experts and fans.

Lou DiBella: “The concept of a ‘bottom line’ no longer exists in sport”

Lou DiBella, a prominent promoter with considerable influence in the global boxing world, also stressed that the situation was unacceptable and launched a scathing criticism of the organizers and the system:

“Many athletes, including Mariusz Wach, must be protected from the merchants who profit from athletes’ blood. In general, this man should never have entered the ring against Fury.

Moreover, taking part in a 1-on-6 fight just three weeks later makes absolutely no sense. He is tired, out of shape and a middle-aged man. Boxing and combat sports are once again showing that there is no concept of a ‘bottom line’ in this field, nor any defined limits to the risks. Meanwhile, spectators continue to watch indifferently as the boundaries of decency and ethics are pushed lower and lower”, DiBella said.

Athlete safety and the limits of spectacle

Industry experts say that after reaching a certain age and level of physical exhaustion, athletes remaining in the professional ring or octagon is not merely a show or a joke. Above all, it is a very serious issue that threatens their health, risks brain injuries and can endanger their lives.

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Mariusz WachTyson FuryLou DiBella
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