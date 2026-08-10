Tensions in Italian Football: The Conflict Between Malagò and Maldini

·50·Sport
Tensions in Italian Football: The Conflict Between Malagò and Maldini

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malagò spent Sunday in an extremely difficult and tense situation. According to Corriere della Sera, the federation chief faced both Paolo Maldini’s strongly worded interview and a new controversy sparked by personnel appointments surrounding the national team. Goal.com reports .

As the weekend began, Malagò read an interview with Italian football legend Paolo Maldini published by Corriere della Sera. Several statements in the conversation caused the federation president deep regret and disappointment.

Maldini’s Objection and Unexpected Statement

In his interview, Paolo Maldini made a serious remark about Giovanni Malagò, saying, “Malagò did not honor the agreement.” The words came as a major surprise to the federation president, as he had previously told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he intended to meet Maldini in person after the holidays.

According to the publication, Maldini’s statement could mean that the potential dialogue between the two sides will not take place at all. The interview appears to have further strengthened Malagò’s belief that his decision to distance himself from people who are not particularly inclined toward dialogue was the right one.

Controversy Surrounding Diana Bianchedi’s Appointment

The second major issue of the day concerned Diana Bianchedi’s appointment as head of the Italian national-team delegation. According to Corriere della Sera, CONI president Buonfiglio was called only at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, while Bianchedi herself was informed early on Sunday morning, after the official announcement.

It emerged that Malagò had made the decision entirely on his own and had not even consulted Mancini or Claudio Ranieri. Despite the unexpected move shocking all parts of the federation, the FIGC president remains firmly convinced that there is no problem for now.

Giovanni MalagòPaolo MaldiniFIGCDiana BianchediItaly National Team
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