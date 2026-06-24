In the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, the Uzbekistan national team faced Portugal. The match ended in a heavy 5-0 victory for the Europeans.

After the final whistle, an emotional scene unfolded on the pitch. Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City defender Abduqodir Husanov could not contain his emotions after the crushing defeat.

The young defender broke down in tears on the field. This moment showed how hard the match result was taken by the national team players.

Notably, Portugal national team player Bernardo Silva was one of the first to approach Husanov.

Bernardo, who is a former teammate, tried to console and encourage the Uzbek footballer. This sincere moment between the two players once again demonstrated that respect and humanity are as important as competition in football.

Abduqodir Husanov fought against a Portugal side with a powerful attacking line throughout the match. The heavy defeat deeply affected the player.

Despite this, the Uzbekistan national team's chances of reaching the knockout stage are not yet completely gone.

After the second round, Portugal leads Group K with four points. Uzbekistan has yet to earn any points.

In the final round of the group stage, Portugal will face Colombia on June 28. The Uzbekistan national team will play against the Democratic Republic of the Congo for third place.

The final match for the 'White Wolves' will be crucial in pursuit of their first World Cup victory and keeping the chance of advancing to the next stage alive.