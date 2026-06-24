Mourinho's tactical revolution at Real: Where will Mbappé and Vinícius play?

The 'Special One', José Mourinho, has returned to the helm of Real Madrid and has finalized his plans for the new season. The Athletic reports that the Portuguese tactician intends to fundamentally change the team's tactical identity for the 2026/27 season.

New priority system: 4-2-3-1

Mourinho plans to deploy the 'Royal Club' primarily in a 4-2-3-1 formation next season. This setup is expected to definitively solve the positional dilemma between the team's two biggest stars:

Kylian Mbappé — will operate as a central striker (pure number 9) and lead the attack.

Vinícius Júnior — will return to his favorite and most comfortable position as a left winger. This will allow the Brazilian star to maximize his speed and dribbling.

What is the difference from last season?

Although the Madrid side tested various tactical schemes last season, they mostly utilized different variations of the 4-4-2 system. In that setup, Mbappé and Vinícius played as a direct attacking duo rather than on the wings.

Tactical change in brief: Old season (4-4-2): Mbappé and Vinícius — attacking partners.

New season (4-2-3-1): Mbappé — in the center, Vinícius — on the left wing.

The 'Special One's' main mission in Madrid

As a reminder, José Mourinho was appointed head coach of Real Madrid at the beginning of June this year. The Portuguese specialist signed a long-term contract with the club until the summer of 2029. His main task is clear — to return Real Madrid to a position of absolute dominance in Spanish and European football. We will soon see how much silverware Mourinho's new tactical moves bring to Madrid in the upcoming season!

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