WC 2026: Norway vs France 1:4 (Watch Goals)
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WC 2026. Group A. Matchday 3. June 26
The 3rd round of the World Cup is underway. In Group A, where France (9) and Norway (6) had already secured their playoff spots, a Dembele hat-trick led the French to victory.
WC 2026. Group A. Matchday 3. June 26
Norway — France 1:4
Goals: Osgor (21) — Dembele (7, 20, 32), Due (90+4).
Missed penalty: Larsen (50).
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