Senegal's Victory Over Iraq Remembered Through a Photographer's Story

In the final round of the World Cup group stage, the Senegal national team secured a convincing victory over Iraq. Following the match held in Canada, beyond the result, the work of Senegal team photographer Sidy Talla caught many people's attention.

Due to visa issues, Sidy Talla was unable to travel to Canada. Consequently, he was forced to follow the match via television rather than from the stadium.

Despite this, the photographer did not stop his work. Throughout the game, he took photos of the images on the TV screen, continuing to cover the Senegal national team's World Cup participation in his own unique style.

Commenting on the situation, Sidy Talla stated that his dedication to his work remains unchanged, whether he is inside or outside the pitch. According to him, the desire to tell stories through images remains the same regardless of the location.