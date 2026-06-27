AI Successfully Reads 2,000-Year-Old Burnt Manuscript

·1·World
AI Successfully Reads 2,000-Year-Old Burnt Manuscript

Modern technologies have paved the way for another historical discovery. Using artificial intelligence, scientists have managed to virtually "open" and read an ancient papyrus manuscript that was burnt nearly two thousand years ago during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Researchers succeeded in restoring previously unknown text from the papyrus designated as PHerc 1667. The restored writing contains ideas on Stoic philosophy, human ethics, art, and lifestyle. Experts speculate that this work may date back to the 2nd–3rd centuries BC.

The manuscript was found in the famous villa library of the ancient city of Herculaneum. Like Pompeii, this city was buried under ash during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Previous attempts to open the papyrus were impossible, as any mechanical movement could have completely destroyed it.

New technology has changed the situation. Artificial intelligence analyzed the smallest changes in the papyrus fibers through X-ray images, identifying invisible ink traces. In this way, the text was restored digitally without opening the manuscript.

Scientists believe this discovery could start a new phase in the study of ancient manuscripts. Now, hundreds of papyri that have remained "silent" for centuries may potentially begin to "speak" again with the help of modern technology.

Researchers emphasize that this manuscript not only revealed new philosophical information but also demonstrated how extensive the capabilities of artificial intelligence are in preserving and reading ancient works.

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