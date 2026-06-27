SpaceX to Build Starpipe Gas Pipeline: A New Era in Starbase Logistics

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is embarking on the construction of a private methane gas pipeline to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply to the Starbase spaceport in Texas. This project, named Starpipe, is a strategic step toward increasing the launch frequency of the Starship rocket system and optimizing logistics costs. The new infrastructure facility is expected to significantly accelerate the preparation process for spacecraft flights. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to documents submitted by a subsidiary of Lone Star Minerals Development LLC, construction of Starpipe is scheduled to begin on July 7, 2026. The deadline for completion and commissioning is set for January 26, 2027. According to ixbt.com, this pipeline will connect the industrial zone north of the Brownsville shipping channel with the Starbase launch complex.

Reducing Logistic Dependency

Currently, the methane fuel required for Starship tests and flights is delivered to the spaceport via numerous tank trucks. The movement of dozens of trucks before each major flight not only creates a complex logistics chain but also slows down the preparation process. Once Starpipe is operational, methane will arrive directly via pipeline and be liquefied in special facilities near the launch pad.

The new gas pipeline will be approximately 13 kilometers long with a diameter of nearly 40 centimeters. These dimensions will allow for the full coverage of the spaceport's future needs and the automation of the refueling process. This project is part of SpaceX's broader autonomy strategy aimed at reducing dependence on external suppliers.

Toward a Fully Autonomous Spaceport

In addition to methane, Starship flights require vast quantities of liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen. To this end, SpaceX is continuing to build its own Air Separation Unit (ASU) near the launch complex. The combined operation of Starpipe and this plant will turn the Starbase complex into a nearly fully independent energy and fuel hub.

Interestingly, the Starbase location was initially chosen because a state methane pipeline was planned to pass nearby. However, since this state project failed to materialize, the company was forced to transport fuel by truck for many years. Now, SpaceX has decided to solve this problem on its own.

The company's recent successes, including the prolonged hot-fire tests of the Ship S40 prototype and the first flight of the reusable Starfall capsule, indicate that the Starship project is approaching its final stages. Infrastructure projects like Starpipe serve as the foundation for establishing regular flights to Mars and the Moon.