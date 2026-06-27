SpaceX to Build Starpipe Gas Pipeline: A New Era in Starbase Logistics

·6·Technology
SpaceX to Build Starpipe Gas Pipeline: A New Era in Starbase Logistics

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is embarking on the construction of a private methane gas pipeline to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply to the Starbase spaceport in Texas. This project, named Starpipe, is a strategic step toward increasing the launch frequency of the Starship rocket system and optimizing logistics costs. The new infrastructure facility is expected to significantly accelerate the preparation process for spacecraft flights. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to documents submitted by a subsidiary of Lone Star Minerals Development LLC, construction of Starpipe is scheduled to begin on July 7, 2026. The deadline for completion and commissioning is set for January 26, 2027. According to ixbt.com, this pipeline will connect the industrial zone north of the Brownsville shipping channel with the Starbase launch complex.

Reducing Logistic Dependency

Currently, the methane fuel required for Starship tests and flights is delivered to the spaceport via numerous tank trucks. The movement of dozens of trucks before each major flight not only creates a complex logistics chain but also slows down the preparation process. Once Starpipe is operational, methane will arrive directly via pipeline and be liquefied in special facilities near the launch pad.

The new gas pipeline will be approximately 13 kilometers long with a diameter of nearly 40 centimeters. These dimensions will allow for the full coverage of the spaceport's future needs and the automation of the refueling process. This project is part of SpaceX's broader autonomy strategy aimed at reducing dependence on external suppliers.

Toward a Fully Autonomous Spaceport

In addition to methane, Starship flights require vast quantities of liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen. To this end, SpaceX is continuing to build its own Air Separation Unit (ASU) near the launch complex. The combined operation of Starpipe and this plant will turn the Starbase complex into a nearly fully independent energy and fuel hub.

Interestingly, the Starbase location was initially chosen because a state methane pipeline was planned to pass nearby. However, since this state project failed to materialize, the company was forced to transport fuel by truck for many years. Now, SpaceX has decided to solve this problem on its own.

The company's recent successes, including the prolonged hot-fire tests of the Ship S40 prototype and the first flight of the reusable Starfall capsule, indicate that the Starship project is approaching its final stages. Infrastructure projects like Starpipe serve as the foundation for establishing regular flights to Mars and the Moon.

SpaceXStarshipStarbaseElon MuskTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

CATL Revolutionizes Battery Sales: Direct Purchases Now AvailableCATL Revolutionizes Battery Sales: Direct Purchases Now AvailableToday, 19:28When a Healthy Lifestyle Isn't Enough: Entrepreneur Used AI to Beat CancerWhen a Healthy Lifestyle Isn't Enough: Entrepreneur Used AI to Beat CancerToday, 19:20Apple's Unexpected Decision: iPhone 18 to Feature 9 GB RAMApple's Unexpected Decision: iPhone 18 to Feature 9 GB RAMToday, 18:56ROBOTIS is building a humanoid robot factory in TashkentROBOTIS is building a humanoid robot factory in TashkentToday, 18:45Revolutionary Discovery in Organic Solar Panel EfficiencyRevolutionary Discovery in Organic Solar Panel EfficiencyToday, 17:52Asian Tech Giants Respond to US AI Export RestrictionsAsian Tech Giants Respond to US AI Export RestrictionsToday, 17:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time