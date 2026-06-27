Uzbekistan vs DR Congo Match to be Screened on Big Screens in Tashkent

On June 28, the World Cup match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and DR Congo will be broadcast live in open spaces across all 12 districts of Tashkent.

The main and largest fan zone will be organized at the Bunyodkor Stadium. The broadcast will start at 04:30 Tashkent time.

The game can be watched in Anhor-Lokomotiv, Central Park, Ashkhabad, Gafur Gulyam, Do'stlik, Furqat, and G'alaba parks.

Additionally, big screens will be installed at the Yunusobod sports complex, INDEX Park, and central promenades of the capital's districts.

Entrance to all venues will be free of charge.