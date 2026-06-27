Erling Haaland Defends Norway Coach's Controversial Decision

Norway forward Erling Haaland has supported head coach Stale Solbakken's decision to rest key players following a heavy defeat against France. The footballer believes that the drastic rotation in the squad will have a positive impact on the team's overall condition ahead of the play-off stage. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In a crucial World Cup group stage match, Norway coach Solbakken unexpectedly left 10 members of the starting lineup on the bench. Only Frederik Aursnes kept his place from the previous game. As a result, the Norwegians, playing effectively with a second string, lost 1:4 to the France national team. This decision faced sharp criticism from fans and experts.

The Coach's Gamble and Haaland's Reaction

Among the stars left on the bench were leaders such as Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Antonio Nusa. According to De Telegraaf, the coach stated that he does not regret his decision. Solbakken emphasized that his primary goal is not to finish first in the group, but to take the team as far as possible in the tournament.

Erling Haaland also expressed his agreement with the coach's position. "I said before the game that I didn't oppose this decision, and my opinion hasn't changed. France was stronger anyway. I think we wouldn't have been able to beat them even if we had played our strongest lineup," noted the Manchester City forward.

The striker specifically acknowledged the high level of the France national team. According to him, the abundance of skilled players in the opponent's squad makes them one of the main favorites of the tournament. For Norway, preserving key strengths for the play-off stage is considered strategically more important.

Stale Solbakken stated he only regrets one thing — the fans who came to the stadium to see stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. However, from a professional perspective, he preferred to prioritize the team's physical condition. Norway is now expected to prove the benefit of this rest in the play-off matches.