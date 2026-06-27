CATL Revolutionizes Battery Sales: Direct Purchases Now Available

China's CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer, has made a sharp turn in its sales strategy. The company has officially launched CATL Mall, an online sales platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. This step is expected to completely transform the supply chain in the global energy storage systems market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to CarNewsChina, the new platform now allows not only major auto giants but also small integrators to purchase battery cells directly from the factory. Previously, giants like CATL focused only on large contracts and high-level clients, but the situation has now changed.

New Opportunities for Small Businesses

Currently, three main battery models are available for sale on the CATL Mall platform: elements with capacities of 100 Ah, 280 Ah, and 314 Ah. Additionally, the most powerful model with a capacity of 587 Ah has appeared in the catalog, although it is not yet open for orders. The most important news is that the minimum order quantity is set at just three boxes.

This change is also relevant for markets like Uzbekistan, where renewable energy sources are developing rapidly. Small solar panel installation companies or entrepreneurs assembling energy storage systems will now be able to obtain original products first-hand without intermediaries.

Is the Era of Intermediaries Ending?

Previously, small manufacturers were forced to rely on multi-stage intermediaries to obtain CATL products. This led to several problems: unjustified price increases, unguaranteed product quality, and supply disruptions during shortages. The direct sales channel removes these barriers.

According to experts, the launch of the CATL Mall platform will serve to unify fragmented market demand into a single system. This will not only increase CATL's market share but also significantly impact the operating environment of small competitors and distributors.

It is worth noting that CATL is currently a key partner for Tesla, BMW, and many other electric vehicle manufacturers. The company's move toward retail could lead to further popularization of energy storage technologies and a reduction in the cost of final products.