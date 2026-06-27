Jamie Carragher: "Spain are no longer the main favorites for me"

Former Liverpool and England national team defender Jamie Carragher shared his thoughts on the team that failed to meet his expectations at the 2026 World Cup.

Carragher stated that the Spanish national team's performance in the group stage did not leave the expected impression on him.

"Spain disappointed me. They were seen as clear favorites before the tournament, but now they are not the main favorites for the World Cup for me," AS reported.

At the same time, the former English footballer noted that it would be wrong to completely rule Spain out of the title race.

According to Carragher, 'La Roja' has a strong squad and great potential, but the team is not yet demonstrating the kind of dominant football expected of a primary contender for the world title.

As a reminder, Spain recorded two wins and one draw in the group stage. The team finished top of their group and advanced to the round of 32.