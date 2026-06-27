Centimeters Denied Iran Play-offs: VAR Drama in 90+6

The next matchday of the 2026 World Cup became a memory for football fans with drama worthy of a Hollywood movie. The clash between Egypt and Iran in the final round of Group G was so intense that hearts nearly stopped both on the pitch and in the stands.

2026 World Cup. Group G. Matchday 3

Egypt 1:1 Iran

Goals: Saber 5 (1:0), Rezaian 14 (1:1).

Missed penalty: Mehdi Taremi 11' (Iran).

Yellow cards: Saber (20), Yasser Ibrahim (42), Lashin (90) — Kanaanizadegan (19), Nematollahi (43), Ezatolahi (79), Khalilzadeh (90).

Lineups:

Egypt: Shobair, Rabia, Abdelmonem (Yasser Ibrahim, 14), Ahmed Fattouh, Hany, Lashin, Saber (Ateya, 46), Salah (Sayed, 57), Trezeguet, Ashour (Marmoush, 46), Zizo (Abdulkarim, 76).

Iran: Beiranvand, Khalilzadeh, Kanaanizadegan, Nematollahi (Hardani, 46), Mohammadi, Rezaian, Ezatolahi, Ghorbani, Mohebi (Jahanbakhsh, 90+1), Qoddous (Moghanlou, 67), Taremi.

Quick goals and Taremi's mistake

The match started at a blistering pace from the referee's whistle. Attacking from the start, the Egyptians opened the scoring in the 5th minute through Saber. Shortly after, Iran captain Mehdi Taremi had a golden opportunity to equalize via a penalty. However, in the 11th minute, he failed to convert the spot-kick.

Despite this, the Persians did not lose heart and achieved their goal: in the 14th minute, Rezaian restored the balance — 1:1. Since this result fully satisfied Mohamed Salah and his teammates, the Africans focused on preserving the score in the second half.

The 90+6 mirage: Khalilzadeh's sunglasses and a microscopic offside

During the second half, it was evident that the Iranians were exhausted from constant running. Nevertheless, they found the strength to launch a real assault in the closing stages of the match.

And finally, in the 90+6th minute of added time, Shoja Khalilzadeh found the back of the Egyptian net! The joy and shouting among the Asians were indescribable. Khalilzadeh even managed to celebrate in style, putting on a pair of sunglasses he had prepared in advance. But this joy turned into a mirage in seconds: VAR intervened, and after replays, a microscopic (few centimeters) offside was detected, and the goal was disallowed!

The drama did not end there. In the final seconds, Iran came very close to scoring again, but the Egyptian goalkeeper miraculously saved a powerful shot from close range.

Not over for Iran: Play-off mathematics

The game ended 1:1. Iran drew all three matches in the group stage. However, the tournament is not over for them. Due to a good goal difference, they currently occupy 6th place in the ranking of the best third-placed teams.