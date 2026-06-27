Graham Potter speaks ahead of World Cup 2026 knockout clash against France

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Graham Potter speaks ahead of World Cup 2026 knockout clash against France

Sweden head coach Graham Potter did not hide his excitement ahead of the Round of 16 clash against France in the World Cup. This match, to be held in New Jersey, is expected to be one of the most anticipated encounters of the tournament. The former Chelsea manager acknowledged the opponent's strength while emphasizing that his team is ready to cause an upset. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to the group stage results, Sweden secured a spot in the next round by finishing third with 4 points. After a decisive 1-1 draw against Japan, the Scandinavians will face one of the world's strongest teams — France — in the playoffs. According to Goal.com, Potter mentioned that such matches are a childhood dream for every coach and player.

A serious test against the giants

The France national team, managed by Didier Deschamps, had a strong run in the group stage. They won all their matches, concluding with a convincing 4-1 victory over Norway in the final round. The French attack, especially stars like Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele, poses a serious threat to any defense.

"It will simply be a great game. Facing France in the knockout stages of the World Cup — you couldn't imagine anything better. They are one of the best teams in the world and we respect them immensely, but we are looking forward to this match," Graham Potter stated in an interview with the official website of the Swedish Football Association.

Strategic preparation and opportunities

The Swedish national team is leaving its base in Dallas and heading to New Jersey, where the match will take place. The main task for the coaching staff is to stop the French offense, which has scored 17 goals in the last six games. Potter admitted that the opponent has world-class players in every line and that their manager knows exactly how to win.

This clash will certainly be interesting for football fans, as there is a big question as to how effective Graham Potter's tactical approach and Sweden's disciplined play will be against the star-studded France. The match will take place on Tuesday, and the cost of a mistake is expected to be very high.

World Cup 2026Graham PotterFranceSwedenKylian Mbappe
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