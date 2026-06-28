Supercomputer predicts winner: Portugal or Colombia?

Today, June 28, we will witness a true center-stage clash in Group K of the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of the crucial battle between Portugal and Colombia to determine who will win the group, the famous Opta supercomputer has released its predictions.

What do the calculations say?

According to Opta Analyst's digital analysis, the Portuguese are seen as the clear favorites in today's match. However, the South American representatives should not be underestimated.

The win probabilities provided by the supercomputer are as follows:

Team Win Probability Portugal 48.9% Colombia 26.0% Draw (remaining probability) 25.1%

The numbers show that artificial intelligence estimates the success of the European representatives at nearly 50 percent. Colombia's victory is rated slightly lower at 26 percent.

Situation in Group K: Battle for the Lead

This match is not just for prestige, but a life-and-death struggle to secure 1st place in the group and face an easier opponent before the playoffs. After the first two rounds, the teams' standings are as follows:

Colombia — 6 points: Leading the group with a 100% record in two matches. A draw in today's match would be enough for them to maintain 1st place.

Portugal — 4 points: Currently in second place. If the Portuguese want to advance to the next stage as group winners, they must fight for a victory on the pitch today.

Whose tactics will prevail in today's super-clash? Will the supercomputer's numbers be correct, or will the Colombians shatter the predictions once again? The fiery battle on the green pitch will tell!