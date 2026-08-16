TCL C10M True Wallpaper TV Unveiled

TCL has unveiled its latest flagship product. According to ixbt.com, the new TCL C10M True Wallpaper SQD-Mini LED TV combines an ultra-thin design with advanced imaging technologies. The device is expected to be an important development not only for home theater enthusiasts but also for users who value interior aesthetics. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the new model’s most notable features is its body thickness. It measures just 3.99 cm. The device’s rear surface is completely flat, allowing it to sit almost flush against the wall after installation and resemble a large art panel.

Image Quality and Modern Technologies

The TV is equipped with advanced solutions to take image quality to a new level. In particular, it uses ultra quantum dots based on SQD technology. According to the manufacturer, the display can cover 100% of the BT.2020 color space.

The display’s lighting system also deserves special attention. The backlight is divided into 2304 independently controlled zones. This significantly improves the precision of bright and dark areas while reducing unwanted halos and light blooming around bright objects.

Technical Features and Prices

The device features a modern 4K display with a high refresh rate. To further enhance the image, TCL has installed a dedicated AI chip that adjusts brightness and colors in real time according to ambient lighting conditions.

The audio system is also highly sophisticated, featuring a multichannel Hi-Fi system that supports Dolby Atmos. In terms of hardware, the device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The new TV is being launched in several sizes. According to ixbt.com, the 65-inch version starts at 13,000 yuan. The mid-sized 75-inch model costs 16,000 yuan, while the largest 85-inch version is priced at 20,000 yuan, or nearly 3,000 US dollars.