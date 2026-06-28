Manchester City pay €25 million for 19-year-old winger

England's Manchester City have signed winger Mathis Detourbe from France's Troyes.

The Troyes press service officially announced that the 19-year-old footballer has joined the Citizens. Notably, both clubs are part of the City Football Group.

Zamin.uz reported on this potential transfer as early as December 19, 2025. On that day, an article titled "Mathis Detourbe may choose Manchester City" was published on our website. A few months later, this transfer was officially confirmed.

According to L'Équipe, Manchester City paid €25 million for the young player.

However, Detourbe may not start the new season in Manchester. According to the source, the Citizens plan to loan him to Monaco in the coming days with an option to buy.

Last season, Mathis Detourbe appeared in 33 matches in France's Ligue 2, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.