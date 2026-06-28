Grand Theft Auto VI Details Revealed: Game World and New Technologies

·89·Technology
Grand Theft Auto VI Details Revealed: Game World and New Technologies

New details have been revealed about Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), the game that gamers worldwide have been eagerly awaiting. This project, being developed by Rockstar Games, is expected to feature not only the largest and most densely populated map in the company's history, but in the entire gaming industry. Information leaked by one of the major stores in Brazil has provided a glimpse into the game's technical capabilities and plotlines. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The game events take place in the state of Leonida, centered around the familiar city of Vice City. The developers have rendered areas from neon-lit streets to dangerous swamps and crowded beaches with maximum realism. According to ixbt.com, every corner of the game world has been meticulously crafted to give the player complete freedom of movement.

Characters and Gameplay

The plot of GTA 6 revolves around the first criminal duo in the series' history — Jason and Lucia. Players will be able to switch between these characters in real-time. This feature is particularly useful for executing complex planned heist missions with a high level of coordination. Each character possesses unique abilities, directly influencing the progression of missions and tactical approaches.

Another significant update is the AI-driven NPC (non-player character) system. Now, pedestrians will have unique behavioral models and can trigger random events across the map. Additionally, social media integration has been enhanced: through the characters' mobile phones, players can watch trending videos in real-time, follow celebrities in Vice City, and find hidden tasks specifically via social networks.

Technical Capabilities and Financial Success

Rockstar Games has also made a huge technical leap. The game utilizes advanced Ray Tracing technology for global illumination and a dynamic weather system. Severe storms and the passage of time affect not only the visuals but also the game physics and gameplay. The project is optimized for the PS5 Pro console, ensuring high-resolution imagery and a stable frame rate.

Although the game has not yet officially launched, its financial indicators are astonishingly high. According to reports, pre-orders for GTA 6 have exceeded 39 million copies. This has brought the creators more than 3 billion dollars in revenue even before the premiere. These figures demonstrate the immense interest in the game and that it has already covered its costs several times over.

  • The vast and open world of the state of Leonida;
  • Real-time switching between Jason and Lucia;
  • Searching for tasks via social networks;
  • Special optimization for PS5 Pro and Ray Tracing.

GTA 6Rockstar GamesVice CityPlayStation 5 ProLeonida
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