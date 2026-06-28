Starlink Mobile Launches in Mongolia: Smartphones Connect Directly to Satellites

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has officially announced the implementation of its Starlink Mobile service in Mongolia. This technology allows ordinary smartphones to communicate directly with satellites without any additional devices. This step is expected to start a new era in global telecommunications, as mobile network access will now be possible in areas where cell towers are absent. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this project is being implemented in cooperation with Mongolia's local telecom operator, GMobile. The uniqueness of Starlink Mobile technology is that users do not need to purchase special antennas or expensive equipment. Ordinary LTE standard smartphones can receive satellite signals under an open sky, which becomes a vital solution for people living in remote areas.

Digital Revolution for Remote Areas

Mongolia is characterized by its endless steppes and low population density. Therefore, the Starlink Mobile service is primarily aimed at shepherds, mining industry workers, and specialists operating in remote regions. In places where traditional mobile towers have not reached, messengers and basic mobile apps will now operate stably.

The technology guarantees basic communication in areas called "dead zones," where ground infrastructure is completely absent. This is an unprecedented opportunity not only for daily communication but also for contacting emergency services in critical situations. Through this service, SpaceX aims to unite the most remote points of the world into a single digital space.

Regional Significance and Future Prospects

The implementation of this technology is of great interest for countries with many mountainous and desert areas, such as Uzbekistan. The experience in Mongolia shows that satellite communication can be a more efficient and cheaper alternative than laying expensive cables or building towers in high mountains. While the service is currently limited to basic text messages and data exchange, improving voice call quality is planned for the future.

The launch of the Starlink Mobile project will be a worthy competitor to the satellite SOS services of giants like Apple and Google in the global market. However, Musk's project stands out due to its large scale and orientation toward mass use. The Mongolian government plans to develop the country's digital economy and ensure the accessibility of information technology for all segments of the population through this partnership.