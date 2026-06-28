World Cup 2026: AI gives unexpected verdict on Uzbekistan

·53·Sport
World Cup 2026: AI gives unexpected verdict on Uzbekistan

The most decisive and exciting phase of the World Cup 2026 group stage is beginning. Ahead of the do-or-die battle against DR Congo that will determine our national team's fate in the group, the famous Opta supercomputer has released its analysis.

The artificial intelligence modeled exactly 25,000 virtual matches for this clash and calculated the potential outcomes. How harsh was the supercomputer's cold verdict for our representatives?

What do the numbers say? Who is the favorite?

According to the digital analysis, the AI has tipped the scales entirely in favor of the African representatives. The Opta calculations are as follows:

  • Probability of DR Congo winning: 48.9 percent

  • Probability of Uzbekistan winning: 26.8 percent

  • Probability of a draw: 24.3 percent

As you can see, the computer rated the opponent's chances nearly twice as high as our players'. However, this is merely dry mathematics and prediction; real football is played on the pitch!

Group situation: No turning back!

For our representatives, even a draw is not a satisfactory result in this match. The situation after two rounds forces us to play for a win only:

Current status: Our opponent, the DR Congo national team, is in 3rd place in the group with one point. Our representatives — the Uzbekistan national team — occupy 4th place without a single point after two matches. To keep the hope of the next stage alive, we must show a real fight on the field!

When does the match start?

This fiery and crucial encounter will kick off at 04:30 Tashkent time. Can our national team shatter this cold AI prediction and deliver a historic victory to the fans?

What do you think the final score will be? Leave your predictions in the comments and share the article with your loved ones!

UzbekistanDR CongoOptaTashkent
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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