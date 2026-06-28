Jude Bellingham Leads England to Top of Group

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup has reached a decisive phase. The England national team secured a 2-0 victory over Panama, taking the lead in Group L. Although Thomas Tuchel's men did not leave a particularly vivid impression during the match, they secured three crucial points thanks to the skill of their main star, Jude Bellingham. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

The first half of the match was quite difficult for the English. After a draw with Ghana, Tuchel made five changes to the lineup in an attempt to increase the attacking pressure. Marcus Rashford threatened the opponent's goal several times, but Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera performed reliably. Panama also looked dangerous on counter-attacks, forcing Jordan Pickford to make several difficult saves.

The Historic Partnership of Bellingham and Kane

The deadlock was broken after the 60th minute. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham scored with a beautiful strike from a corner delivered by Bukayo Saka. This goal gave the England national team a psychological advantage and opened gaps in the opponent's defense.

Just five minutes later, Bellingham stepped up again. This time, he created a great opportunity for Harry Kane with a ball from the wing. The experienced striker scored with a header from close range, making the score 2-0. According to Goal.com, this goal was of special significance for Harry Kane — he became the all-time leading scorer for the England national team in World Cup history.

Although the result was positive, experts are not fully satisfied with England's overall performance. The team is showing sluggishness in organizing attacks, and problems in defense are also evident. However, taking first place in the group before the play-off stage will certainly give the team extra confidence.

Now the England national team heads to Atlanta for the round of 16. In the match taking place on Wednesday, Tuchel's men will continue their journey toward winning the trophy in North America after a 60-year hiatus. For football fans in Uzbekistan, every match of this tournament is of great interest, as the form of giants like England will be decisive in the play-offs.