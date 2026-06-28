WC-2026: DR Congo Starting Lineup Announced

Only a few minutes remain before the decisive match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan in the 3rd round of Group K of the World Cup. The head coach of the Africans has announced the starting lineup for this encounter.

The match will kick off at the Atlanta Stadium at 04:30 Tashkent time.

DR Congo starting lineup:

Goalkeeper: Lionel Mpasi

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku

Midfielders / Forwards: Nathaniel Mbuku, Samuel Mutussami, Bryan Chipenga, Noah Sadiki, Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Vissa

Official match details:

Match DR Congo — Uzbekistan Tournament WC-2026, Group Stage, Matchday 3 Stadium Atlanta Stadium (USA) Kick-off time Tashkent time 04:30

As a reminder, this match is crucial for the Uzbekistan national team to keep their hopes of reaching the play-offs alive. Only a significant victory is required for our representatives to advance to the next stage.