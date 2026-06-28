WC-2026: DR Congo Starting Lineup Announced

·52·Sport
WC-2026: DR Congo Starting Lineup Announced

Only a few minutes remain before the decisive match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan in the 3rd round of Group K of the World Cup. The head coach of the Africans has announced the starting lineup for this encounter.

The match will kick off at the Atlanta Stadium at 04:30 Tashkent time.

DR Congo starting lineup:

  • Goalkeeper: Lionel Mpasi

  • Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku

  • Midfielders / Forwards: Nathaniel Mbuku, Samuel Mutussami, Bryan Chipenga, Noah Sadiki, Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Vissa

Official match details:

Match

DR Congo — Uzbekistan

Tournament

WC-2026, Group Stage, Matchday 3

Stadium

Atlanta Stadium (USA)

Kick-off time

Tashkent time 04:30

As a reminder, this match is crucial for the Uzbekistan national team to keep their hopes of reaching the play-offs alive. Only a significant victory is required for our representatives to advance to the next stage.

DR CongoUzbekistanLionel MpasiAaron Wan-BissakaCédric Bakambu
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