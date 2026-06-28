Abbosbek Fayzullayev Makes History Twice at the World Cup

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Abbosbek Fayzullayev Makes History Twice at the World Cup

The Uzbekistan national team's first World Cup did not end with favorable results. However, in this historic tournament, one player emerged not only as the team's standout performer but also left his mark on the annals of world football.

We are talking about 22-year-old Abbosbek Fayzullayev. He was directly involved in both of Uzbekistan's goals at the World Cup, becoming the national team's most effective player.

Uzbekistan's first goal at the World Cup

Fayzullayev scored against Colombia at the famous Azteca Stadium.

This goal was recorded as the first ever goal for the Uzbekistan national team in the history of the World Cup.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev became the first Uzbek footballer to score at a World Cup.

This goal held special significance not only for national football but also for World Cup statistics.

An unusual record set with a height of 167 centimeters

Fayzullayev scored the goal against Colombia with a header. In doing so, he set a record as the shortest player to score a header at a World Cup in the 21st century.

Abbosbek's height is 167 centimeters.

This once again demonstrated his correct positioning on the pitch, his ability to anticipate situations, and his capacity to outmaneuver opponents.

He also contributed to Shomurodov's super goal

In the third round of the group stage, Uzbekistan faced DR Congo.

In this match, Eldor Shomurodov scored a beautiful goal. The attacking move was initiated by a wonderful pass from Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

Thus, Fayzullayev:

  • scored a historic goal against Colombia;

  • provided an assist against DR Congo;

  • participated in both of Uzbekistan's recorded goals at the World Cup.

The national team's most effective player

Despite Uzbekistan's overall results not being positive, Abbosbek demonstrated his abilities at a high level.

His speed, technique, vision of the field, and actions in decisive situations caught the attention of fans and experts alike.

For this reason, Fayzullayev was recognized as Uzbekistan's most effective player at the 2026 World Cup.

Abbosbek's record with the national team

The 22-year-old player has achieved the following with the Uzbekistan national team to date:

Metric

Result

Matches

35

Goals

9

Goals at WC 2026

1

Assists at WC 2026

1

Abbosbek Fayzullayev achieved two historic milestones in his very first World Cup. Now, his brilliant performance at the tournament may further increase the attention of European clubs.

Do you think Abbosbek Fayzullayev was Uzbekistan's best player at the 2026 World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.

Abbosbek FayzullayevUzbekistanColombiaShomurodov
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