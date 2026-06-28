World Cup 2026 failure leads to coach's resignation: Apology to the nation

The South Korea national team's unsuccessful participation in the World Cup has led to a serious decision. Head coach Hong Myung-bo announced he will step down from his position after the tournament.

The specialist openly apologized to the fans and took full responsibility for failing to achieve the expected results.

«I sincerely apologize to the people of Korea»

Hong Myung-bo announced his decision to resign as the head coach of the national team in his statement.

«I sincerely apologize to the people of Korea. I am stepping down as the head coach of the national team», he said.

At the same time, the coach emphasized that his love for Korean football remains unchanged and he will continue to support the national team in the future.

He took all the responsibility upon himself

Hong Myung-bo admitted that managing the national team was not an easy task.

He stated that not every decision he made could be judged as correct. The primary reason for his resignation was the team's failure to reach the goals set for the World Cup.

«I cannot say that every decision of mine was correct. We did not achieve the result we expected, and I take full responsibility for this».

What was South Korea lacking?

The Asian representative earned 3 points in the group stage. However, this result was not enough to advance to the next round.

Metric Result Group «A» Points earned 3 Final position 3rd place Outcome Eliminated from the tournament

Although the team finished third, they failed to qualify among the best third-placed teams.

The task of restoring fans' trust

Hong Myung-bo expressed hope that Korean football would regain the trust of the fans.

He stated that he believes in the future of the national team and will support the new coach and the players.

The World Cup 2026 ended unsuccessfully for South Korea. Now the country's football federation must find a coach to lead the national team into a new era.

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