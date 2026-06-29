Football Crisis in South Korea: President Demands Investigation

·100·Sport
Football Crisis in South Korea: President Demands Investigation

The South Korean national team's exit from the 2026 World Cup in the group stage has sparked widespread outrage in the country. Following the failure, not only did the head coach resign, but President Lee Jae-myung also intervened.

The President demanded an official investigation into the reasons for the national team's unsuccessful World Cup campaign and harshly criticized former head coach Hong Myung-bo.

«I am completely stunned by the result»

Lee Jae-myung described the national team's performance at the World Cup as unexpected and a severe blow.

«I am not just surprised by this result, I am completely stunned», the President stated.

He emphasized that who is appointed to positions requiring great responsibility directly affects the final outcome.

President criticizes coach appointment

In his statement, Lee Jae-myung placed particular emphasis on the personnel decisions made.

«It has been proven once again that personnel decisions determine everything. If an incompetent person is appointed to such an important position, the result is crystal clear», he said.

These words were perceived as an open critique of the resigned head coach Hong Myung-bo.

What was South Korea lacking?

South Korea finished the group stage with 3 points, taking third place in their group.

However, this result was not enough to reach the playoffs. The team failed to rank among the best third-placed teams and exited the tournament early.

Statistic

Result

Points earned

3

Group position

3rd place

Playoffs

Did not qualify

Final result

Exited the tournament

Reasons for failure to be investigated

The President did not limit his reaction to criticism alone.

He tasked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with the following:

  • fully study the reasons for the failure at the World Cup;

  • analyze the preparation and management processes;

  • review personnel decisions;

  • develop measures to prevent such a situation from recurring in the future.

Thus, the South Korean national team's result at the 2026 World Cup has evolved from a sporting issue into a state-level discussion.

Will there be major changes in Korean football?

Hong Myung-bo's resignation and the President's order for an official investigation suggest that serious reforms may begin in Korean football.

The main question now is whether the problem lay solely with the head coach or if there are serious flaws in the national team's management system.

Who do you think is primarily responsible for the national team's failure: the coach, the federation, or the players? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.

South KoreaLee Jae-myungHong Myung-bo
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