Cesc Fabregas Returns to Emirates Stadium: Arsenal and Como to Play Friendly

·34·Sport
Cesc Fabregas Returns to Emirates Stadium: Arsenal and Como to Play Friendly

Former Arsenal captain and legendary midfielder Cesc Fabregas will return to the Emirates Stadium, a place dear to him, this summer. It has been officially confirmed that Como, the Italian side managed by the Spanish specialist, will play a friendly match against Arsenal in London as part of their preparations for the new season. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

This intriguing clash is scheduled for August 12. According to Goal.com, this will be the first time Fabregas faces his former team as a manager. Having debuted for Arsenal in 2003 and becoming a fan favorite for eight years, this match is expected to be highly emotional for Cesc.

A Historic Encounter and New Challenges

The match at the Emirates Stadium represents a significant milestone in Como's club history. The Italian club is on the verge of participating in the Champions League for the first time, and facing a strong opponent led by Mikel Arteta will be a serious test for them. Notably, Arsenal and Como have never faced each other before.

Last season, the Italian club surprised everyone by finishing in the top four of Serie A, overtaking giants like Milan and Juventus. Now, the club management is spending heavily to strengthen the squad ahead of the European competitions. In particular, the signing of Niko Paz from Real Madrid for 60 million euros demonstrates how high the club's ambitions are.

Final Pre-season Preparations

This friendly match will serve as the final preparation for both teams before the start of their domestic leagues. Nine days after this clash, Arsenal will begin defending their Premier League title. Como will visit Udinese in Serie A ten days after the London game.

London fans will undoubtedly give Cesc Fabregas a warm welcome, but a ruthless battle is expected on the pitch. Mikel Arteta's team aims to please their fans at home and enter the new season in peak sporting form. Fabregas' pupils, meanwhile, must prove how they can hold their own against one of Europe's strongest teams.

ArsenalComoCesc FabregasFootballTransfer
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