Koeman on criticism in the Netherlands: "I don't care"

After the Netherlands national team exited the 2026 World Cup much earlier than expected, the head coach Ronald Koeman reacted sharply to the wave of serious criticism directed at him.

The representatives of the "Oranje" were forced to bid farewell to the World Cup after a dramatic failure to overcome Morocco in the Round of 16.

Result of the Netherlands' final match at the 2026 World Cup:

Tournament stage Matchup Full and extra time Penalty shootout Final result World Cup 2026. Round of 16 Netherlands — Morocco 1:1 3:4 Morocco advances to the next round

"We played with 5 defenders, as the fans suggested..."

Speaking about tactical decisions and public pressure, Koeman clearly stated that the opinions of the media and experts are not his priority:

"All of Holland was saying we should play with 5 defenders. We played with 5 defenders, and they still criticized us. I say it again: I don't care about the criticism. We could have played better, of course. In some situations, the team retreated too far. We didn't perform poorly in defense, but we were sluggish in pressing the opponent. You cannot give away that many opportunities in front of your own goal in such matches. But the game is over, and there is no point in talking about it now," said Koeman.

Main reasons for the failure

Although the coach dismissed public opinion, he acknowledged the problems in their play. According to him, the following factors led to the Netherlands' defeat:

Excessive defensive play: The team retreated too far toward their own goal during the match and handed the initiative to Morocco.

Passive pressing: While the defensive line didn't perform poorly, too much space was left on the pitch for the opposing players to move freely with the ball.

Penalty shootout: After a 1:1 draw in full and extra time, the Dutch failed to hold their nerve in the "game of nerves" (3:4).

This defeat and the subsequent press conference were among the toughest moments in Ronald Koeman's career. Fans remain firm in their belief that the team's lineup and tactics should have been more offensive.