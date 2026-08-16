Enzo Fernández booed at Stamford Bridge

·23·Sport
Enzo Fernández booed at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea ended their summer preparations with a 3–1 victory over Real Sociedad in their final friendly before the new season. However, according to Goal.com, more than the result, the main talking point was the cold reception given to midfielder Enzo Fernández by the stands. When the Argentina international came onto the pitch, the fans responded with loud jeers and boos. This was reported by Goal.com reports it.

Several factors contributed to the tense atmosphere at the stadium in west London. In particular, the player’s recent actions and long-standing rumours that he wants to leave the club have fueled the fans’ anger. The press has also been actively reporting that the midfielder could join Manchester City to reunite with his former coach, Enzo Maresca.

The on-field situation and the captain’s armband

Enzo Fernández came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute and made another move that further intensified the discontent directed at him. During the match, he accepted the captain’s armband from Reece James, a decision that sparked even more debate among the fans in the stands. Nevertheless, the midfielder played until the final whistle.

On the pitch, the tactical changes Xabi Alonso has been trying to implement began to pay off. Morgan Rogers, the record signing from Aston Villa, opened the scoring 11 minutes into his debut. Jon Aramburu equalised for the visitors before half-time, but Chelsea regained the advantage through their increased attacking threat in the second half.

João Pedro’s brilliant performance

The key player who decided the outcome was Brazilian forward João Pedro. He scored twice in the match to secure his team’s victory. The striker was the standout performer during the summer pre-season camp, taking his tally for the summer preparations to seven goals. His first came with a superb header after an excellent delivery from Reece James, while his second goal in the 77th minute put the result beyond doubt.

After the match, head coach Xabi Alonso did not want to dwell on the negative reaction directed at Enzo Fernández and instead focused on the positive aspects of the team’s first home victory. In an interview with the club’s official website, the Spanish coach said he had experienced special emotions in his first match at home.

The coach said he was pleased with the fans’ wonderful support for the team and coaching staff. Xabi Alonso stressed the importance of the connection between the pitch and the stands, adding that the process of shaping the squad alongside players returning from international duty was heading in the right direction.

ChelseaEnzo FernándezXabi AlonsoJoão PedroPremier League
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